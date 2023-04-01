Will Roll Out NRC As Soon As Centre Approves, Says Manipur CM Biren

The N Biren Singh-led Manipur government is all set to introduce the National Register of Citizens (NRC) soon after the approval from the Centre, announced CM on Friday, March 31.

"The NRC cannot be introduced alone by the state government, the Centre's approval is required for this. The state government has already constituted the Manipur State Population Commission (MSPC). We have appointed members, and now through that, the immigrants in the states will be identified," CM Biren said at a press conference.

This comes days after the rally in Khwairamband Keithel on March 29 by thousands of women from three Ima Keithels (all-women-run marketplaces) and members of six student organisations demanding implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Manipur.

The adoption of the NRC in the state has been demanded by a number of civil society organisations, particularly student bodies, against the backdrop of an unchecked rise in the number of illegal immigrants living there.

Six student organisations—AMSU, MSF, DESAM, KSA, SUK, and AIM—held a protest at Imphal's Khwairamband Keithel, the city's commercial centre, to further their demands. The rally began from Khwairamband Keithel and was carried out towards the Chief Minister's bungalow, brandishing banners with slogans demanding the implementation of the NRC in the state.

What is the NRC?

The National Register of Citizens (NRC) is an official documentation of Indian citizens, or merely an official list of people who are Indian nationals. It contains demographic data on everyone who meets the requirements for Indian citizenship under the Citizenship Act of 1955. The record was first created following the 1951 Indian Census, and it hasn't been updated since.

Who are the citizen of India?

As per the Citizenship Act, 1955, every person born in India:

(a) on or after the 26th day of January 1950, but before the 1st day of July 1987

(b) on or after the 1st day of July 1987, but before the commencement of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2003, and either of whose parents was a citizen of India at the time of his birth;

(c) on or after the commencement of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2003, where:

(i) both of his parents are citizens of India; or

(ii) one of whose parents is a citizen of India and the other is not an illegal migrant at the time of his birth, shall be a citizen of India by birth.