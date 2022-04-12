Will Seek Info From Centre On Kirit Somaiya's Whereabouts: Maha Minister

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Tuesday said the state government will seek from the Centre the whereabouts of BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, who enjoys 'Z' category CISF security cover and is facing a cheating case in Mumbai.

The city police last week registered a case of cheating against former Lok Sabha member Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil Somaiya based on a complaint lodged by a former Army personnel.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has accused the father-son duo of misappropriation of over Rs 57 crore collected in the name of saving the decommissioned naval aircraft carrier ship Vikrant, which was scrapped in 2014.

Raut has also accused the Somaiyas of fleeing Maharashtra in the wake of the allegations and claimed that the former MP is hiding in a BJP-ruled state, either in Gujarat or Goa. The BJP leader has, however, denied the allegations.

When some reporters on Tuesday asked Walse Patil if the state government will write to the Centre to seek whereabouts of Somaiya, the minister said, We will ask the Centre where is the man who has your security.

To another question pertaining to Somaiya, who is a bitter critic of leaders of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra, Walse Patil said it is easy to level allegations against others.

and when allegations are made against you, you don't face it. This is not a sign of bravery, the minister said.

A sessions court here on Monday rejected the anticipatory bail application of Kirit Somaiya in connection with the case against him.

Apprehending arrest, the BJP leader and his son had sought pre-arrest bail from the court.