Will Seek people's Blessings On Basis Of Work To Come Back To Power In 2023: Karnataka CM

The government will seek the blessings of the people of the state and make the best use of the time left to work for the people, said Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday. CM Bommai who is leading the BJP government in Karnataka said that he will work hard to win the trust of the people for coming back to power in 2023.

Handing over the cheques of Rs 1 lakh to the families of those who lost their lives due to COVID-19, the Chief Minister said, "Making best use of the time left to work for the people and winning their trust, we will seek their blessings on the basis of our work to come back to power in the Karnataka elections 2023." Apart from that, he also announced bringing a major program for providing employment opportunities to the youth in January.

As reported by news agency ANI, Bommai talked about working for the next one and a half years for bringing a major change in the life of the people. He also said about visiting every district and coming up with solutions for the problems of the people. Along with that, the chief minister has also instructed the officials to complete the constructions of the houses which have been approved before the end of their term.

Karnataka Government to finish pending work before term-end: CM Bommai

Speaking about the pending work that is to be completed by the Karnataka government, the chief minister claimed that an action has been initiated to fulfil the promises made for people during the elections including for the people of Ranebennur which includes bringing water to fill irrigation tanks at a cost of Rs 206 crore. Apart from that, Rs 754 crore drinking water scheme has also been approved for 336 villages at a cabinet meeting.

Similarly, an initiative has also been taken for providing market facilities for weavers was followed by private companies including Amazon and Flipkart which have come forward to take their products to consumer doors and ensure better prices for the products.

Speaking about the benefits to be provided to the farmers, he said, "We have proved ourselves a 'farmer-friendly government' by almost doubling the crop loss compensation amid financial constraints during the pandemic."

Providing more details on the hike in compensation for crop loss, Bommai said that it has been increased from Rs 6,800 per hectare to Rs 13,600 per hectare in dry farming followed by Rs 13,500 to Rs 25,000 per hectare for irrigated land and Rs 28,000 from Rs 18,000 per hectare for horticulture crops. Also, a massive project for the construction of houses has also been taken up by the state government through which five lakh houses will be built. Out of this, four lakh houses will be built for the poor in rural areas and one lakh houses for the abilities.

