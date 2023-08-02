Will Sharad Pawar Join NDA Camp? Independent MP Navneet Rana Drops Big Hint

Navneet Rana, Independent MP from Amravati, has hinted at major political developments in Maharashtra in the coming days after Sharad Pawar shared stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he was conferred the Lokmanya Tilak Award. Pawar's presence at the event has been questioned by several opposition leaders in Maharashtra, including Nana Patole, Priyanka Chaturvedi and Sanjay Raut. All of these leaders have said that Sharad Pawar is taking a wrong step (by sharing stage with PM Modi) and the step will hurt the sentiments of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) cadre.

Speaking to Republic, Navneet Rana, said Sharad Pawar is a very senior political leader, and his stature in politics is huge. "Three months ago, Sharad Pawar took an appointment with the Prime Minister to meet him and it is in the public domain. If Sharad Pawar has accepted the leadership of the PM then, nothing has changed in the next three months.

Sharad Pawar participating in the Pune event is a clear indication that he likes the Prime Minister and Pawar is a senior leader of the opposition, said Rana, adding that all the actions of Pawar indicate his inclination towards the NDA.



"(The) entire opposition should keep in mind that this is just the start of the fall of the opposition. This is a trailer. Film is yet to come. If Ajit Pawar's speech is carefully listened to, then in each speech he has said that everything has been done with the blessings of Sharad Pawar. If Sharad Pawar was with Ajit Pawar, then why not participate in an event now and give a clear picture to his cadre," Navneet Rana said further.



The Independent MP further said: "I clearly say entire India is with (the) PM and the I.N.D.I.A Opposition's most senior leader -- Sharad Pawar -- is also with the PM now. Before 2024, the full picture of Sharad Pawar will come out. Things are going on in his party and the truth will come out soon. Just wait for 2024."



Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Rajya Sabha member Fauzia Khan said: "Sharad Pawar is very senior. No one knows what he thinks politically or what is going on in his mind. We are all leaders too, but we don't think that participating in that event is wrong. There is absolutely no reason for Sharad Pawar to join (the) NDA. Sharad Pawar respects the chair of the PM. The chair is important, not the person."