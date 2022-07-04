Will Stand With Akhilesh In 2024 Lok Sabha Elections: Rajbhar

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar on Monday said he will stand with Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Attacking the Yogi Adityanath government in the state which completed 100 days in office on Monday, he said the BJP has only spread hatred during this period.

Stressing that Akhilesh Yadav will be the engine of the opposition in the state in the general elections, Rajbhar said people are ready to teach the BJP a lesson.

Yadav, along with leaders of his party, will have to go out among the people, he added.

The SBSP president had on Sunday asked the SP and the BSP to come together or tell the deprived sections that they cannot fight for their cause.

Rajbhar's party won six seats in the recent Uttar Pradesh assembly polls which it had contested in alliance with the SP.

