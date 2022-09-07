'Will Support Mamata Banerjee Till The End,' Says Raided West Bengal Minister Moloy Ghatak

After the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at the residences owned by West Bengal Law Minister Moloy Ghatak in Asansol in connection with the Coal Scam, the Minister himself on September 7 refused to accept his involvement in the case. He further added that if any local from his constituency (Asansol Uttar) says that he is involved, he would happily leave politics. The Bengal Minister also asserted that he is providing all possible assistance to probe agencies in the investigation. Earlier, Ghatak was also questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) several times in relation to the case.

Speaking at a press briefing hours after the CBI raids, Ghatak said that he is innocent and that ED is already aware of those who are involved in the coal scam.

The Minister also extended support to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and stated, "Several responsibilities are given to me by my superiors in the ministry. Even duties for Asansol polls were given to me. When all the municipality votes took place in West Bengal, like Bankura, Purulia, and Alipurduar, I was given many responsibilities. Since the day I was summoned, whatever I was asked by the Enforcement Directorate, I have answered everything and given every piece of information. As far as the Coal Scam is concerned, who did what and who is responsible is known by the ED very well. Mamata Banerjee is my leader and I will support her till my last breath."

'Will help probe agencies in investigation'

Bengal Law Minister Moloy Ghatak further said, "People of Asansol know me very well, they know how I am. I have won both Vidhan Sabha and Lok Sabha elections from there. I would like to request that whoever is accused should be given a chance to speak from their side. I will provide all the help possible in the investigation and I am ready to cooperate. As of now, I have given notices only as a witness, and I will help the probing agencies," he added.

Speaking over the properties owned by him which are now being probed by the CBI, Ghatak said, "The place where I stay in Kolkata is my official residence, and the one in Asansol is my ancestral home. It was said that I have a house in Lake Gardens, but it is already sold. I have taken loans from banks to buy my house and ED had already investigated it. Whoever stays in Asansol, if even one person, except BJP people, say that I am involved in the coal scam, I will leave politics."

Image: PTI