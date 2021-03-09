Will They Demand Ministry Of Vaccination?: Shekhawat Slams Cong For Vaccine Shortage Claim

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday lashed out at the Congress-led Rajasthan Government after they claimed that there was a shortage of COVID-19 vaccine doses in the state, calling the incident the 'Rahul Gandhieization of Congress.' Questioning whether they would now demand a Ministry of Vaccination ( a dig at Rahul Gandhi's Ministry of Fisheries demand), Shekhawat lashed out at the Ashok Gehlot-led government for their 'misleading statements' on the shortage of vaccines.

Health Ministry fact-checks Congress

The BJP leader's remarks come in response to Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma's claims to the media where he said there was a shortage of vaccines in the state. Creating a panic, the Congress Minister claimed that he had sent an SOS message to the Centre, stating that vaccine drives could stop mid-way. "We have vaccines for three days. We asked for 60 lakh vaccines needed in March alone to continue the drive as is. If we don’t get vaccines, the drive could stop mid-way. If we don’t have the stock, how will the drive run?” he said.

Quashing the allegations, the Union Health Ministry released a statement saying, "There have been some reports suggesting impending shortage of COVID-19 vaccine doses in Rajasthan. The factual position is that there is no shortage of vaccine with the state at present. Rajasthan has been supplied 37.61 lakh doses and has consumed only 24.28 lakh doses till Monday night." It added that every state and the UT was being continuously monitored by the Centre to meet the requirement of the necessary equipment and COVID-19 jabs.