Will Travel All Over The Country: Telangana CM KCR After Party's Rechristening

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday said announced plans to travel all over the country following the rechristening of his party as Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) and said it would start from neighbouring Maharashtra.

Addressing the party meeting where the TRS was renamed as BRS, Rao said the party's affiliated farmers' association would start from Maharashtra.

"Maharashtra will be selected as the first field of activity. The national party's affiliated farmer association will be started from Maharashtra first," an official release quoted him as saying.

Noting that the people's problems would be the agenda for his national party, he said issues of farmers, Dalits and STs would be taken up prominently.

He also said that though former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav were ready to attend the event, he told them that he would invite them to the party's launch function later.

Alleging that the country has not achieved development as it should have done, the CM said he would endeavour for the welfare and prosperity of the countrymen.

He also listed the achievements during the last eight years under TRS rule as seen in the growth of per capita income from Rs one lakh in 2014 to Rs 2.75 lakh now.

Rao highlighted welfare programmes like 'Mission Bhagiradha' (supply of safe piped drinking water), 'Dalit Bandhu' (grant of Rs 10 lakh per household to Dalits) and 'Rythu Bandhu' investment support scheme for farmers.

He also spoke about eliminating discrimination in the name of caste and against women.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)