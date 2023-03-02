'Will Trounce BJP To Single Digits': CPI(M)'s Jitendra Chowdhary ahead Of Tripura Results

The Communist Party of India (Marxist), which teamed up with the Congress, is aiming to retake control of Tripura as the state prepares for results for the 60-member assembly seats, slated to be announced today, March 2.

Ahead of the counting of votes, CPI(M) State Secretary and Chief Ministerial candidate Jitendra Chowdhary said, “We will trounce the BJP to a single digit and our alliance will form the government.”

“It was the misrule of the BJP government as they promised a lot and fulfilled nothing. We allied with Congress so that the vote does not get divided,” he added.

Speaking on the demand for a separate state, Chowdhary said that they do not agree with the Tipra Motha Party's call but are sure that “BJP will be in single digits.”

Significantly, CPI(M) ran candidates for 43 positions, granting tickets to well-known figures including Chowdhary.

Tripura Elections 2023

A total of 28.13 lakh voters, including 13.53 lakh women, will decide the fate of 259 aspirants in the state of Tripura. Notably, the BJP is contesting in 55 seats while its ally IPFT has fielded candidates in six constituencies, meaning one constituency will witness a friendly fight. The CPM is contesting 47 seats while its alliance partner Congress is fighting in 13 constituencies.