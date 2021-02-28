Will Visit Poll-bound States Too: Ghulam Nabi Azad After Facing Flak Over G23 Meet In J&K

Senior Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Nabi Azad has responded to the backlash he received from fellow party members after he led a delegation of dissenting leaders on a 3-day visit to Jammu on Saturday.

Ghulam Nabi Azad along with Manish Tewari, Anand Sharma, Vivek Tankha, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Raj Babbar, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kapil Sibal held a 'Shanti Sammelan' in Jammu, as part of a 3-day visit in Jammu to chalk out the future course of action and hold several public meetings.

The dissented senior leaders were subsequently attacked by party members including Dr. Abhishek Singhvi who stated that the 'respectable partymen' who are proud members of Congress', must best contribute by 'participating in the campaigns in poll-bound states'.

Expressing disappointment over their sudden visit to Jammu and Kashmir, Singhvi said, "Would have been better if G-23 leaders helped Congress in upcoming Assembly elections."

Responding to the Congress leader, Ghulam Nabi Azad said he has been invited to the rallies in all four poll-bound states and Union Territory. "How does he know we will not visit election-bound states? For Singhvi's information, I have received invitations from all 5 poll-bound states and I will definitely go there," Azad said.

Fissures in Congress party

Senior Congress leaders have been demanding a revamp of the party and have shown their dissent over the functioning of the party for a long time now. Last year on August, 23 Congress leaders jointly wrote a letter to Sonia Gandhi, demanding an organizational election within the Congress and seeking new leadership. After this, these issues were discussed in the meeting of the Congress Working Committee on January 22, but till now the issue has not been resolved.

At Azad's rally, Congress leader Anand Sharma said India needs Congress. He also added that Azad knows about every single state and district.

"India needs Congress. Our voice is for the welfare of Congress, voices need to come together. We have seen the good times at the party. Congress had weakened in the last 10 years and in growing age, we do not want to see the party in a weak state. Azad knows about every single state and district. We will fight till last and will do every possible thing to strengthen the party," Sharma said.

