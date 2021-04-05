'Will Win Bengal On One Leg And Delhi On Two' Says Mamata Banerjee At Hooghly Rally

Ahead of the third phase of the West Bengal elections, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has assured that she will win the state's election on her one leg and the Lok Sabha elections on her two legs. Speaking at a public rally in Debanandapur, Mamata Banerjee reiterated TMC's outsider remark over the BJP with the CM asking, "BJP, can't you find a local candidate to contest elections? They don't have locals, all their people are borrowed from either TMC or CPM."

During the rally in Debanandapur, Mamata Banerjee yet again questioned the need to conduct the West Bengal Assembly election in 8 phases. She asked, "What was the need for an eight-phase election? It was done by BJP Mandal. Given the present situation (COVID), shouldn't they have wrapped up the election within a short period of time?" READ | 'Extortion under Mamata Banerjee's nose': BJP's salvo at TMC over syndicate audiotapes

Recently, the TMC had also said Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee would contest the next general election from Varanasi, in reply to PM Modi asking whether she would fight from another seat, apart from Nandigram, due to 'insecurity' in the Bengal election., TMC MP Mahua Moitra retorted that Mamata Banerjee will contest from Varanasi - PM Modi's Lok Sabha constituency, advising him to get his armour on.

Following this, addressing a rally in TMC stronghold South Paragnas' Sonarpur, PM Modi told Mamata Banerjee that she will be greeted with 'Jai Shree Ram' in Varanasi. Claiming that Mamata has already conceded defeat in Bengal, he advised her to not get angry on seeing 'chotiwalas' and 'Tilak' bearing people chanting 'Jai Shree Ram' and 'Har Har Mahadev' in Varanasi.

Viral Video shows Mamata Banerjee shaking her injured leg

Mamata Banerjee's 'one-leg' statement comes at a time when a purported video clip where she is seen sitting on a wheelchair and moving her plastered leg back and forth has gone viral on social media. Banerjee suffered injuries on her left leg after allegedly being attacked in Nandigram on March 10 and has been campaigning on her wheelchair ever since. The CM accused the BJP of the incident, while the rival party denied the charge.

West Bengal will go for the third phase of the election on April 6. In Phase 3 of the West Bengal elections, 31 seats across three districts- South 24 Parganas, Howrah, and Hooghly will go into polls. Most of these are TMC strongholds as is apparent from the past election results.

(With Inputs ANI)

(Image Credits: ANI)