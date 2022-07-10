'Will Win Heart Of Uddhav Thackeray': Shinde-group Spokesperson On BJP's Somaiya's Remarks

Eknath Shinde group spokesperson Deepak Kesarkar said just like winning the confidence of others, the Shinde group will win over the heart of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray too. His remarks came after the formation of the coalition government between the Eknath Shinde faction and BJP, in light of the distance that has been created between both the factions -- the Shinde camp will be able to win the confidence of Uddhav Thackeray.

Talking to media persons, responding to certain objectionable statements made by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya against Uddhav Thackeray in a press conference earlier on July 7, Kesarkar said,

“PM Modi considers Uddhav Thackeray as his younger brother and in this reference I and Kirit Somaiya had a conversation this morning and he has assured he will abstain from giving negative remarks about the Thackeray family and after the formation of the coalition government, we will also be able to win the heart of Uddhav Thackeray, similar to how we have won over the confidence of others.”

Kirit Somaiya slammed Uddhav Thackeray for continued attacks on BJP

Deepak Kesarkar set the premise for his faction's opposition to Kirit Somaiyá's comments, referring to the understanding between the BJP and the Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena, that no objectionable comments will be made against Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

However, Kirit Somaiya in a press conference on July 5 attacked the Thackerays and said, "Both (Sanjay Raut and Uddhav Thackeray) are not accepting the reality. Thackeray needs to introspect now. Raut is accusing BJP of betraying them, rather he betrayed us by taking votes in the name of PM Modi in the 2019 elections."

Somaiya had also slammed Aaditya Thackeray's claims, that 15 MLAs are still in contact with Shiv Sena, "They have lost all the respect now. Earlier, Aaditya Thackeray used to say that around 15 MLAs are in touch with them and want to come back. Uddhav Thackeray is still suggesting holding the mid-term elections and everything will be clear. Do they still have any right to speak," Somaiya had said.

IMAGE: Republic World/ANI