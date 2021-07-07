Last Updated:

'Will Work For Development': Amit Shah, JP Nadda Congratulate Newly-inducted Ministers

As many as 43 leaders were made a part of the Union of Ministers in the first ever expansion after the PM Modi government came to power in 2019.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended his best wishes to the new group of Union Ministers who took oath in a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday. Taking to his official Twitter handle, he exuded confidence that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union of Ministers with all their might will work for the promotion of the strategies of the government. He also added that it would work towards the realization of the dream of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat. 

Bharatiya Janata Party President  Jagat Prakash Nadda also came forward to share a  similar message for the 43 new members in the Union Cabinet. He stated on Twitter, "I would like to congratulate all those who took oath as Ministers in the Union Cabinet today. I am sure that under the mentorship of PM Modi, they will contribute towards pacing development in the country, and realizing the dream of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat."

PM Modi asserts 'Government for growth'

Earlier, PM Narendra Modi had also congratulated his new team of Council of Ministers. The Prime Minister shared his official photograph with all the ministers who were inducted on Wednesday, as part of the government's major cabinet revamp, and while congratulating them wrote that it is a 'government for growth.'

As many as 15 new leaders took oath as Cabinet Ministers at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the presence of PM Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday. Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sarbananda Sonowal, Narayan Rane, Annapurna Devi, Meenakshi Lekhi, Darshana Vikram Jardosh, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma are among the leaders who were inducted into the Union Cabinet.

Seven Ministers were promoted to Cabinet rank in the reshuffle exercise on Wednesday. These include Union Ministers Parshottam Rupala, G. Kishan Reddy, Anurag Singh Thakur, Kiren Rijiju, Raj Kumar Singh, Hardeep Singh Puri, and Mansukh Mandaviya. The Council of Ministers now comprises 77 ministers, nearly half of them being new. 

