Will Work For Party's Victory In Telangana Assembly Polls, Says Kishan Reddy

Union Minister and newly-appointed Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday said he would work to bring the party to power in the state.

Reddy, who spoke to reporters in Delhi, said he has always worked for the party as a soldier since 1980 and that he did not ask for any post.

He pointed out that nothing is more important to him than the party.

"We will move ahead with the sole aim of BJP coming to power in the coming Assembly elections by coordinating with the national and state leadership and all," he said.

Observing that a collective action plan would be prepared, Reddy said he would meet senior party leaders in Hyderabad on Wednesday night.

The BJP leader said he would work to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Warangal in Telangana on July 8 for taking part in development programmes and a public meeting a success.

Reddy replaced Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Karimnagar MP, as the party's Telangana unit president in the poll-bound state.