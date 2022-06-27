With MLAs joining the Shinde camp, Sunil Raut, brother of Shiv Sena spokesperson and Uddhav Thackeray loyalist Sanjay Raut dismissed the rumours of him going to Guwahati and supporting the rebel MLAs residing in Assam. Shiv Sena's leader stressed that he will work for the party till his last breath.

"Why will I go to Guwahati? I rather go to Goa to see natural beauty. Will I go to Guwahati to see the faces of those traitors? I am a Shiv Sainik, and I will work for the party till my last breath", Sunil Raut said.

Continuing his support for Uddhav Thackeray, he added, "Narayan Rane and Raj Thackeray can say all that they want to say. Uddhav Thackeray will surely win. I was in Shiv Sena and I will remain in this party".

At the same briefing, Sanjay Raut made a remark concerning the recent political development and said, "I will repeat it, "those who stay in a party for 40 years and then run away, their souls are dead, they do not have anything left in them", these are the lines said by Dr Ram Manohar Lohia. I didn't want to hurt anyone's sentiment, I just said the truth".

After Minister Eknath Shinde flew to Surat with some MLAs and then to Guwahati, Maharashtra has been witnessing a political war. Shinde claimed of having the support of 38 MLAs of the 55 Shiv Sena legislators, which is more than two-thirds of the party's strength in the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. This means that they can either leave and form another political party or merge with an existing party in the State.

Eknath Shinde moves SC against disqualification notice

On Sunday, June 26, Maharashtra Shiv Sena MLA and minister Eknath Shinde moved the Supreme Court against the disqualification notice. On Monday, a vacation bench of justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala is likely to hear Shinde's plea.

The rebel group led by Shinde is demanding that Shiv Sena should withdraw from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, which also comprises the Congress and NCP, but Sena supremo and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has refused to give in and the party has now asked the dissidents to quit and contest polls again.

Earlier on June 23, Shiv Sena rebels declared Eknath Shinde as their group leader and pledged support and vested absolute powers on him to take any decision on their behalf. Shinde addressed a meeting held in a five-star hotel in Guwahati and conveyed a message of political one-upmanship against Uddhav Thackeray’s faction of Shiv Sena.

