'Will Work On Corrected NRC For Assam's Protection', JP Nadda Releases 10-point Manifesto

With the prime agenda of 'Doosri Baar, BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) sarkar' BJP's National President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday, released the saffron party's Assam manifesto terming it as the party's 10 Sankalp For Axom (10 commitments for Assam). Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal and state Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma were also present. The manifesto promises focus on key areas like-- Protection of NRC, Connectivity, infrastructure, education, health, women empowerment, and more initiatives that will be a part of BJP's aim for inclusive development.

Key Highlights of the Manifesto

Speaking at the occasion, JP Nadda said that 5 years back, Assam had become passive and had lost the ability to solve its problems. Under the guidance of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it has changed. The party have been able to push the inclusive development of Assam.

Women Empowerment & Cultural Protection

JP Nadda said that the party's objective in the last 5 years has been to empower the caste, women and cultural heritage of the state.

"Our objective in the last 5 years has been to empower caste, mother and daughters. Under the Mission Shishu Unnayan, we're committed to providing quality education. For girl child after class VIII, we will provide cycles as well. We have been committed to protecting the culture, security and prosperity of Assam and we have gone about it," he added. READ | 'True face': Congress up in arms as BJP assures CAA implementation in Bengal manifesto

Development & Infrastructure

Nadda said that the party has gained momentum of development and are standing for a big leap. Entrepreneur schools will be developed, financial support will be provided and landless citizen will also get land rights from the government.

"We will build big reservoirs around Bramhaputra to conserve extra water under Bramhaputra vision to save the people from floods. 30 lakh deserving families will be paid financial support of Rs 3,000 per month under the Orunodoi Scheme. Entrepreneur schools will be developed, along with the right financial support and environment. We will empower all citizens with land rights to develop them. Landless Indian citizens will also be provided with land rights," he said.

National Register of Citizens (NRC)

BJP President stated, "We will work on a corrected NRC for Assam's protection. We will protect genuine Indian citizens and detect infiltrators to ensure the Ahom civilization stays safe. To protect Assam's political rights, we will speed up the delimitation process. We will stop illegal encroachments from Namghars and help them with Rs 2.5 lakh each for proper reconstruction".

Assam Aahar Aatmanirbharta

"To make Assam self-sufficient, we will start the Assam Aahar Aatmanirbharta initiative will be started. For this, we will plan at the micro and macro level and take it ahead in several sectors," Nadda said at the manifesto release.

Employment

JP Nadda further talked about employment and assured that the BJP will provide 2 lakh jobs in public and 8 lakhs job in the private sector.

"We are committed to make Assam the fastest job-creating state in the country. We will provide 2 lakh jobs in the public sector - 1 lakh till 31st March 2022 and the rest till later. We will also provide 8 lakh jobs in the private sector," he assured.

Congress's Assam Manifesto

Earlier on Saturday, Congress released the party's manifesto ahead of the state Assembly elections in which the party has promised to defend the "idea of the state of Assam".

Rahul Gandhi said, "This Manifesto is the symbol of the Congress Party, but this Manifesto has been created by Assam, the people of Assam have made it. It has the voice of Assam".

Assam Assembly polls 2021

Elections for the 126-seat Assam Legislative Assembly are scheduled to take place in three phases from March 27 to April 6 and the results will be declared on May 2. The 15-year tenure of Tarun Gogoi as the Chief Minister of Assam came to an end in the 2016 Assembly polls with BJP winning 86 seats as against 26 seats won by Congress. The Opposition has stitched a strong alliance with Congress, BPF, AGM, AIUDF, CPI, CPI(M), and CPI(ML) joining hands.

Assam elections (3-phase )