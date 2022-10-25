'Will You Accept Minority J&K CM?': BJP Pans & Fact-checks Mufti's Politics On UK PM Sunak

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has hit out at the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti after her tweet on Rishi Sunak becoming the UK PM and highlighting issues for minorities. Earlier on Monday, while speaking on Sunak becoming UK's next PM, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti raked up the issue of minority saying, "UK has accepted an ethnic minority member as its PM, we are still shackled by divisive & discriminatory laws like NRC & CAA."

Slamming Mufti, BJP leader and MP, Ravi Shankar Prasad asked the former J&K CM whether she will accept a minority leader as J&K's CM. Taking to this Twitter, he said, "Saw Mahbooba Mufti’s tweet commenting on the rights of minorities in India after the election of Rishi Sunak as PM of UK. Mehbooba Mufti Ji, will you accept a minority in Jammu and Kashmir as Chief Minister of the state?"

Saw Mahbooba Mufti’s tweet commenting on the rights of minorities in India after the election of Rishi Sunak as PM of UK. @MehboobaMufti Ji! Will you accept a minority in Jammu and Kashmir as Chief Minister of the state? Please be frank enough to reply. — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) October 25, 2022

Ravi Shankar Prasad further attacked the opposition leaders for making Sunak as UK PM an issue of 'non-majority citizens' and drawing a lesson for India based on political gymnastics. Prasad said, "Some leaders have become hyperactive against majoritarianism after the election of Rishi Sunak as PM of the UK. Gently reminding them about the extraordinary Presidency of APJ Abdul Kalam, Manmohan Singh as PM for 10 years. A distinguished tribal leader Droupadi Murmu is now our President."

Notably, Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday tweeted saying, "First Kamala Harris, now Rishi Sunak The people of the U.S. and the U.K have embraced the non-majority citizens of their countries and elected them to high office in government I think there is a lesson to learned by India and the parties that practise majoritarianism."

'Oppn trying to make political brownie point': BJP

In a series of tweets, Prasad further accused the opposition parties' leaders of trying to make a political brownie point on Sunak becoming UK PM. "A competent leader of Indian origin Rishi Sunak is becoming the Prime Minister of the UK. We all need to compliment him on this extraordinary success. It is tragic that some Indian politicians are unfortunately trying to make a political brownie point on this occasion," the BJP leader tweeted.

Speaking to Republic, BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia called Rishi Sunak becoming the UK PM a "proud moment for Indians". Slamming the opposition parties for playing politics over it, he said, "In India, the opposition is a divisive house, they only have a lust for power and try to wake up shining examples because they themselves lack substance within. That is why they do not see the positive side... P Chidambaram and Mehbooba Mufti trying to politicise the issue, itself shows how myopic their vision is."

"The opposition does not have any issue. They have no connection with the masses. On the other side, we have Narendra Modi Ji-led government, which is in sync with modern times and working tirelessly to make India globe leader," he added.