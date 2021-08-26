Willing To Leave AAP & Join Congress If They Don’t Listen To Us: India Against Corruption

With the Gujarat elections due next year, it seems to be a three-way fight between BJP, Congress and AAP. AAP, a party that is a new entry into the Gujarat political scenario, is now facing infighting. But over to that, the social movement India Against Corruption (IAC) that enabled the party to be formed is now claiming to have lost faith in their leadership – both nationally in Arvind Kejriwal and locally in the likes of Gopal Italiya and Isudan Gadhvi.

The national executives of IAC claim that the reason for which they had started the movement, which was to fight for eradicating corruption in the country, has been completely forgotten and only politics is being played by the likes of Kejriwal.

"Here in Ahmedabad is where we started our movement. I had a job, I quit my job and got attached to this movement because I believed in it. Today, I feel betrayed that the reason for the movement in hindsight, seems to have only been a means to an end of forming a political party and then completely sidelining the ideals for which it was made," said Jatin Sheth, Co-founder of IAC in Gujarat and former member of AAP.

Even in Gujarat, the members of IAC claim, they have not found one leader who raises issues that are significant for the betterment of the country. "It's better to not even talk about the AAP here. All of them are busy playing caste and vote bank politics. No one seems to care anymore about the actual issues that the country faces. There is inflation, corruption, covid mismanagement that even AAP members are not talking about," said Kishan Solanki, a National Council member and one of the founding members of AAP.

Moreover, members have also stated that they are now also willing to join 'any other party' if the AAP does not listen to them anymore. "We will give them (AAP) a chance, but we are keen to hear out Congress party as well, and understand what they might be willing to offer so that we can help in the betterment of the country. We don’t have loyalties to political parties, we have loyalty to the country," said Rajesh Sharma, co-founder of IAC in Gujarat.

(Image Credits: PTI)