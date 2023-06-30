Willing To Make Amendment To Goa Civil Code: CM Pramod Sawant's Big Announcement

The Chief Minister of Goa, Dr Pramod Sawant, joined Republic TV to debate the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in the country and its probable effects on it. While talking to Republic he intended that he is willing to make amendments to Goa Civil Code.

While answering a question on Opposition parties terming UCC as BJP’s divisive politics, he said, “First of all, I say that there is a Uniform Civil Code, it is necessary to know first, in this we have already been following in our state. Birth registration is compulsory in this, death registration is compulsory, marriage registration is compulsory, and there is no ban on registration of any caste and religion. And the fourth and most important equal property right is given after marriage.”

“Be it a boy or girl, they become 50% entitled when they marry each other. So what is the crime of being entitled to property? So I think there is no drawback to following Uniform Civil Code. At present, more than 27% of the population which lives in Goa is minority. And we have been following UCC for a very long time. So there has been no problem in Goa, so I have to say that it is a matter of great pride for Goa to follow the Uniform Civil Code,” he added.

Answering a question about UCC being called communal by the opposition, Sawant stated, “I wonder why all of them are calling it communal, I am saying that there is talk of giving equal rights to everyone whether it is male or female. There is no gender difference here. Here we are talking about women's empowerment in the Uniform Civil Code. There is no division in any caste.”

Sawant also asked a question from those who are opposing the code, “Then for whom, don't we want women empowerment, don't we want to give equal rights to women? Whenever two people marry with choice then what is the problem in giving them rights?”

Senior Editor, Shawan Sen, posed an argument in front of the CM that what if the law commission this time also says that UCC is “neither desirable nor feasible”, like the last time then what will the BJP do?

Answering to this argument Dr Sawant said, “I think, the Law Commission should see how we are following our UCC in Goa that too for 60 years. And no one has any problem then it is necessary to study that too and same way it can be practised in other states,”

When Sawant was asked what the reason behind Goa Civil Code is the model code, he said, “I would say that since Goa was liberated in 1961, we have been following UCC, in this, we always talk about women empowerment, whether they're a son or a daughter, it is necessary to get equal rights for them,”

When asked about the opposition by the Congress and Samajwadi Party, The Goa CM said, “Congress and Samajwadi Party has always been doing politics of division, I always say that equal rights are not for a community but for everyone. For them (Congress and SP) when such laws come then they do not want to give equal rights to people and they’re not in favour of women's empowerment,”

When Shawan pointed out that, in Goa Civil Code, a Hindu is entitled to second marriage if her wife is unable to deliver a male child by the age of 30, he said, “The one clause you are talking about was only one section and I think it is necessary to bring an amendment to remove that,”

When asked about that there are certain areas in which consensus building is needed and if an all-party meeting be convened, he said, “I think the way our Hon’ble Prime Minister has talked about Uniform Civil Code for our country, to build a new India, it is necessary to have a Uniform Civil Law or first we should learn to treat male and female equally, learn to give equal rights and respect women empowerment,”

“And in a state like Goa, when the UCC is being followed, for 60 years, we have not had any complaint from anyone in Goa, whether it is a minority community or a majority, no one has raised any issue on this, no one has filed any complaint on this. And no one went to the court on UCC,” he added.