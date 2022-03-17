Winning Presidential Polls Won't Be Easy For BJP, Game Not Over Yet', Says TMC's Mamata

Following BJP's massive win in four states, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, March 16, said that despite the recent victory in assembly elections by the BJP, it might not be easy to register a win in the upcoming presidential polls for the saffron party as it doesn't have even half the total number of legislators across the country.

Asserting that the "game is not yet over", Banerjee said in the assembly, "The presidential elections will not be easy for the BJP this time. They don't have even half of the total MLAs in the country. Opposition parties together have more MLAs across the nation".

She mentioned that BJP 'won't sail through' without their support as parties like the Samajwadi Party has more MLAs than last time despite facing defeat in Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

The presidential elections are conducted indirectly through an electoral college consisting of elected members of the Parliament and legislative assemblies of states and Union territories. Through a formula that considers the population of the state in 1971, the number and value of votes of each voter from the state legislatures is worked out.

Banerjee, who has been working towards the anti- BJP front to take on the power in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, said that the country is preparing to fight the ruling party at the Centre.

The feisty TMC boss, while speaking on the Hills and Home Affairs budget discussion, lauded the state police for maintaining law and order in the state and rubbished allegations of political violence as "canards spread by the opposition".

Providing details on the recent killings of two councillors of Congress and TMC, Banerjee said the matter is currently investigated by the police, and without considering the political affiliation of the culprits, stern action will be taken.

"The police is investigating both the cases. Some arrests have been made; the police will not see any political colour while investigating the matters. Our police force is doing a great job and can be compared with only Scotland Yard," TMC chief said.

Assembly Elections Results 2022

The BJP retained power in the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur while the AAP established power in Punjab with a three-fourths majority.

After over three decades, the BJP as an incumbent government returned to power in UP with the saffron party riding on PM Modi's popularity and CM Yogi Adityanath's effective implementation of welfare policies, creating a "new history" in the state.

(With PTI input)

(Image: PTI)