Winter session of Odisha Assembly to begin from Dec 1

Bhubaneswar, Nov 14 (PTI) The winter session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly is scheduled to begin from December 1 and continue till December 31, a notification issued by the Assembly secretariat said.

As per the provisional calendar of sittings issued by the Assembly, the session will have 26 business days while there will be five holidays on December 5, December 12, December 19, and December 26 on account of Sundays and December 25 (Christmas Day).

The first supplementary statement of expenditure for 2021-22 will be presented in the House on the first day of the winter session.

Debate on demands of grants will be held on the floor of the House from December 7, it said.

The Appropriation Bill on the first supplementary budget will be tabled on December 10, the notification said. PTI AAM MM MM

