With 2021 West Bengal Polls In Mind, TMC And BJP Up Their Membership Drive And Joinings

West Bengal is scheduled to have its legislative assembly polls in May 2021, which means all political parties have less than a year to woo their voters. The BJP in West Bengal started its flagship membership drive in Kolkata, named as 'Amar Paribar, BJP Paribar', which translates into 'my family is BJP's family'. The Trinamool Congress, too, was not far behind, with two big joinings in the state.

BJP saw the joining of 10 members of both political and apolitical background, whereas TMC saw the joining of an eminent social worker and a heavyweight Congress leader from Bankura join its ranks. However, both the parties considered the day to be important for them as it was Tagore's death anniversary.

"It is 22e shrabon, coincidentally its 7th. Both Bengali and Gregorian calendar fell on the day after the day when Tagore passed away. It's a sign. a positive sign. We have our leaders to bless us. People from different parties and social structures have made BJP the largest party in the world. Thousands are joining our BJP family every day, " said Dilip Ghosh, BJP's West Bengal chief.

BJP and TMC inducts new members

The BJP inducted 10 new members apart from starting its drive with a target to have 3 crore plus members in the state, apart from forming the government in West Bengal in 2021. Social activist Chandrasekhar Kundu joined the party in the presence of Partha Chatterjee, Secretary-General, West Bengal Trinamool Congress, at Trinamool Bhavan at the same time BJP started its membership drive.

"Chandrasekhar Kundu worked with Asansol Engineering College. For the last four years, he has been at the forefront of a “Save Food” movement. His efforts have led to savings of more than 3 lakh plates of food. He is also running protein clubs in Kolkata, Delhi, and Mumbai along with community kitchens for children. He has also set up 6 evening coaching classes for underprivileged children in Bankura, Ayodha Pahar in Purulia, and Asansol. Post-Amphan he has run 3 community kitchens in Sundarban as well," said the TMC spokesperson on Friday.

Apart from the joining of Chandrasekhar Kundu in Kolkata, TMC also saw Congress leader from Bankura, Arun Pathak along with 550 families join TMC in the presence of TMC MLAs Swapon Bauri and Dhirendranath Layek, District Chairman in Bankura. The joinings in TMC comes within a week of a major joining from BJP. Heavyweight leader and former MLA from Dinajpur, Biplab Mitra rejoined TMC last week. He had quit TMC to join BJP last year. It was a big jolt to TMC in South Dinajpur district when the veteran leader and former district president Biplab Mitra had joined BJP in Delhi on June 24, 2019.

