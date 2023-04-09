With Blessings Of Lord Ram, We Got 'Bow & Arrow' Symbol: Maha CM Shinde On Ayodhya Visit

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who is on a visit to Ayodhya on Sunday, said that due to the blessings of Lord Ram, his faction of Shiv Sena received the symbol of "Bow and Arrow". While leaving for Ayodhya from Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, CM Shinde interacted with the media and said that he, along with his party leaders and others, will do the 'darshan' of Lord Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

"We are going to Ayodhya, there we will take the darshan of Ram Lalla and perform aarti (prayers)," he said. When asked about whether Shiv Sena will get the blessing of Lord Ram for the 2024 elections, the Chief Minister said, "Lord Ram's blessings are with us and that is why we have got the symbol of Bow and Arrow."

Eknath Shinde to visit Ram Mandir

On April 9, CM Shinde along with his MPs, MLAs, and workers reached Ayodhya to offer prayers to Lord Ram. Thousand of Shiv Sainiks along with the Maharashtra CM will visit the Ram Mandir. According to reports, Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, and other Shiv Sainiks will perform 'maha aarti' at the Ram Mandir which is undergoing construction. The CM will also pay a visit to the Ram temple building site and the Saryu River in the evening.

Notably, Shinde arrived in Lucknow late on Saturday and asserted that his Ayodhya visit is not a political one. "This is not a political visit, I keep visiting Ayodhya but this is the first time I've come here as a CM. All party leaders wanted to take blessings from Lord Ram. I want to thank Yogi ji and his ministers who were present here to welcome us," he said.