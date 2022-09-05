With the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election around the corner, Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Mumbai on Sunday night for a two-day visit. He met Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule and other leaders at the airport. Apart from visiting famous Ganesh mandals in the city, he will also hold meetings with BJP leaders and draw a blueprint for the BMC polls. As per sources, the JP Nadda-led party is working on a foolproof plan to wrest control of the civic body from Shiv Sena ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Here is Amit Shah's itinerary today:

10.30 am: Arrival at Lalbaugcha Raja

10.30-11 am: Ganesh Puja & Darshan

11:15 am: Arrival at Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, Bandra

11.15-11.45 am: Ganesh Darshan & Puja

12 pm: Arrival at Devendra Fadnavis' Sagar bungalow

12-2 pm: Lunch and meetings

2.15 pm: Arrival at Eknath Shinde's Varsha bungalow

2.15-2.45 pm: Ganesh Darshan & Puja

3.40 pm: Inauguration of Nayak Charitable Trust school, L&T Campus, Powai

3.45-5 pm: Inauguration program

5.50 pm: Departure for Delhi from Mumbai airport

Shiv Sena-BJP faceoff in BMC election

BMC is considered Asia’s richest civic body with an annual budget of nearly Rs.37,000 crore. Shiv Sena has been a formidable force in the civic elections even when NCP-Congress was in power in the state. In the 2017 civic polls, BJP and Shiv Sena contested separately as they could not agree to the seat-sharing formula. Reportedly, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had threatened to pull out from the BJP government both in Maharashtra as well as the Centre at that juncture.

Thus, the 2017 BMC election became a prestige battle for the Sena and BJP. The results brought in more cheer for BJP than the Sena as the former secured 82 seats, an increase of 51 seats from the previous election. Moreover, the Shiv Sena fell way short of the majority winning just 84 seats. On the other hand, Congress, NCP, and MNS won 31, 7 and 6 seats respectively. After hectic negotiations, BJP decided not to challenge the Sena on the Mayor’s position. Thus, Shiv Sena's Kishori Pednekar and Suhas Wadkar won the election to the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor respectively on November 22, 2017.

While the divide between the two allies continued to grow over the years, the Sena consolidated its position in the BMC when all 6 winning candidates of the MNS joined the party. With 40 out of 55 Shiv Sena MLAs backing the state government, the upcoming BMC election is seen as a litmus test for Uddhav Thackeray. As the term of the elected corporators ended earlier this year, Iqbal Chahal has been running the affairs of the Mumbai civic body as the Administrator.