With Cabinet Expansion On Cards, Maharashtra CM Shinde & Fadnavis To Visit Delhi Today

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his Deputy Devendra Fadnavis will meet the BJP High Command in Delhi today to discuss the much-awaited cabinet expansion. Currently, Shinde and Fadnavis - both of whom took oath on June 30 - are the only members of the state Cabinet.

The Supreme Court’s decision on Wednesday to postpone the hearing regarding the disqualification of Shiv Sena MLAs put the Maharashtra Cabinet expansion in a state of limbo. However, Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis said the court order and Cabinet expansion have no correlation.

“Cabinet expansion has not been delayed because of the Supreme Court order. We will soon carry it out,” Fadnavis told the media. He added that the Cabinet formation had been held back on account of the presidential elections which took place on Monday.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde also indicated that he was ready to expand his Cabinet in the next few days. Earlier, sources informed that 10-12 ministers from both Shiv Sena and BJP factions are likely to take oath in the first phase of cabinet expansion.

SC adjourns Shiv Sena's petitions to August 1

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court adjourned the hearing of Shiv Sena's pleas seeking disqualification of rebel MLAs until August 1. A bench comprising CJI NV Ramana, Justices Krishna Murari, and Hima Kohli gave time to both sides to frame the issues and file the same.

Hinting at the formation of a larger bench in the future, it also directed the Assembly Speaker to not decide on any disqualification petitions.

Earlier this month, Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis visited the national capital and called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP president JP Nadda. Deliberations on Cabinet expansion in Maharashtra were believed to have taken place during the visit. The leaders will be in Delhi for a second meeting over expansion and portfolios with the Bharatiya Janata Party high command.

(With agency inputs)