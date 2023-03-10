With Eye On 2024, BJP Plans Massive Campaigns; Here's How It Plans To Use PM Modi

Parties all over the country are putting up every effort to win over voters and garner as much support from other parties as they can in the fight to create the next government at the Centre, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) all set to launch a special campaign to strengthen 160 Lok Sabha seats.

BJP’s plan for big win in Lok Sabha polls

After recent defeats in Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland, the opposition confronts a massive battle in unseating the BJP, while the latter is looking to take what it was unable to in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

According to sources, the Lok Sabha seats have been divided into different clusters.

The BJP's goal is that these rallies and public gatherings of tall party leaders on these 160 seats would foster a climate that is favourable to the party and ensure that the party has a chance to come back to power for the third time in 2024.

Following the conclusion of the party's first phase of campaigning for these 160 seats, the party will start its second phase of campaigning for the remaining 383 seats in the country, during which plans for Prime Minister Modi and other important figures will also be made.

BJP aims 45 massive rallies of PM Modi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is slated to organise over 45 rallies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in these constituencies.

“These Lok Sabha seats where the party had lost last elections have been divided into different clusters and each cluster has 4 seats. The big public meetings of Prime Minister Modi will be organised in these clusters. A strategy has been made to hold about 45 to 55 rallies or public meetings on these seats by PM Modi,” said sources.

Sunil Bansal, Vinod Tawde, and Tarun Chugh, the BJP's three national general secretaries, are in charge of organising these rallies.

BJP national president JP Nadda’s mammoth strategies

According to party insiders, BJP national president JP Nadda has been continuously devising strategies based on feedback received on these seats.

Inauguration and laying of foundation stone by PM

Sources added that the inauguration or laying of the cornerstone for projects funded by the central government or a state government run by the BJP will be commemorated during the Prime Minister's public engagements.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting will reportedly be organised in the form of programs for the foundation stone or inauguration of the project of the Central or BJP-ruled state government.

“Apart from this, these 160 seats are divided separately into two parts (each part has 80 seats) under the strategy. Nadda will hold rallies in the first 80 seats and public meetings of Home Minister Amit Shah will be organized in the other 80 seats,” sources said.