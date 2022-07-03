With Eye On 2024 LS Polls, Akhilesh Dissolves All SP National, State Executive Bodies

In a recent development, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday dissolved the national, state, and district executive bodies of all its organisations, including the youth and the women’s wing, with immediate effect. However, the party’s Uttar Pradesh president Naresh Uttam will continue to remain in his position, the party said.

“The national president of Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav, except for the state president of the party, with immediate effect dissolved party’s national, state and district executive bodies. National presidents, state presidents, district presidents of all the party’s organisations, including youth and women’s wings, have also been dissolved,” the party said on its Twitter handle.

समाजवादी पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष श्री अखिलेश यादव जी ने तत्काल प्रभाव से सपा उ.प्र. के अध्यक्ष को छोड़कर पार्टी के सभी युवा संगठनों, महिला सभा एवं अन्य सभी प्रकोष्ठों के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष, प्रदेश अध्यक्ष,जिला अध्यक्ष सहित राष्ट्रीय,राज्य, जिला कार्यकारिणी को भंग कर दिया है। — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) July 3, 2022

No official reason has been given, however, the move is seen as an attempt to revamp the SP after the Lok Sabha bypoll debacle in the party’s bastions Rampur and Azamgarh.

“The party is gearing up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the focus is to strengthen the organisation to take on the BJP with full force,” a senior party leader said.

SP suffers major embarassment in recently conducted Lok Sabha bypolls

In a major embarrassment for Akhilesh Yadav's party in Azamgarh Lok Sabha bypolls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' defeated Samajwadi Party's Dharmendra Yadav.

Azamgarh witnessed a triangular contest with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) forming the third corner. The Bhojpuri actor secured more than 3.10 lakh votes while the SP candidate has over three lakh votes as well. The seat was previously represented by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Similarly in another SP bastion - Rampur - the by-election results saw SP's Asim Raja - a close aide of Azam Khan - losing to BJP's Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi by over 42,000 votes.

Reacting to the unprecedented defeat, SP leader Azam Khan, hinting at a conspiracy, had said, "The bypolls cannot be termed as elections. We got six votes in a polling station of 900 voters, when majority of the electorate are Muslims. In another area, dominated by Muslims we got only one vote."

Meanwhile, UP CM Yogi Adityanath attributed the monumental victory to PM Narendra Modi. Taking to Twitter to share his happiness about the development, CM Yogi credited the win to the double-engine government's welfare initiatives and the party workers' efforts.