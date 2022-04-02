With Eyes On Gujarat, Arvind Kejriwal & Bhagwant Mann Visit Sabarmati Ashram; Spin Charkha

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann visited the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad today. The two leaders are on a two-day visit to Gujarat ahead of Assembly polls scheduled later this year.

On their maiden visit since becoming Chief Ministers, Kejriwal and Mann tried their hands at spinning the charkha at Hriday Kunj in the Gandhi Ashram.

Later in the day, the AAP leaders will hold a “Tiranga Yatra” roadshow from Khodiyar Mataji temple in Nikol to the Sardar Patel statue in Vijay chowk. The rally will take place around 4 pm, in which thousands of AAP workers are expected to participate.

On Sunday, Kejriwal is expected to meet various political and social leaders in Gujarat to discuss key strategies for the upcoming elections. He is also scheduled to visit the Swaminarayan temple in Shahibaug tomorrow.

AAP eyes Gujarat election

Kejriwal had earlier announced that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will contest all seats in the Gujarat Assembly elections. After the party's buoyant victory in Punjab, the AAP is looking to make inroads in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home turf. Kejriwal has said AAP is a credible alternative to the ruling BJP and opposition Congress in the state.

"The AAP will contest each and every seat in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections. The AAP is a credible alternative to the BJP and Congress. Gujarat will change soon," he told media persons at the inauguration of the party office in Ahmedabad last year.

In February 2021, after winning 27 seats in the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC), Kejriwal had challenged the saffron party claiming it to be the only party to do so. The ruling BJP had emerged victorious in the municipal elections by sweeping 483 out of the 576 seats.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party is now eyeing the elections to the 182-seat Gujarat Assembly. Notably, the BJP has never lost an election in this state ever since Keshubhai Patel sat on the CM's chair in 1998. After Keshubhai Patel, the baton was handed over to the now incumbent Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.

In the previous assembly elections, the BJP secured a clear majority, gaining 115 seats in the assembly. Congress also fared well in the elections, securing 77 seats, the highest the party ever won in Gujarat since 1985.