'With Our Help', Tweets BJP As Rutuja Latke Of Uddhav-led Shiv Sena Faction Wins Bypoll

Rutuja Ramesh Latke, the candidate of Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction, won the by-polls in Andheri East on Sunday. Latke, secured over 65618 votes-- 65,335 EVM and 283 postal--winning 76.78 percent of the total votes. Bala Venkatesh Vinayak Nadar from the Aapki Apni Party (Peoples) and Manoj Nayak from the Right to Recall Party stood at a distant second and third with 1.75 and 1.04 percent of total votes in their name, respectively.

"Won with BJP's help...'

The Bharatiya Janata Party announced the victory of the candidate of Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction, claiming that it was 'with the help of BJP'. On Twitter, BJP's Mumbai president, Ashish Shelar wrote," Congress, NCP, and others also supported Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb faction, and hence, they were able to get the maximum number of votes. If BJP would have contested the election then, they would not have been able to win."

Pertinently, over 15 days before the election, BJP's Murji Patel withdrew his candidature for the bypolls. The party had attributed its decision to the state's political culture whereby parties refrain from fielding a candidate if a relative of an MLA or MP who has passed away contests the bypoll.

This came in the wake of several leaders across party lines putting forth the demand that Rutuja Latke of Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction should be elected unopposed owing to the fact that this seat fell vacant after the untimely demise of Rutuja's husband, Ramesh Latke, in May, who had been winning here since 2014.