'With PM Modi's Help, Every Family In Gorakhpur Has Own Pakka House,' Says UP CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda to Gorakhpur, on Monday, and said that he is one of the architects behind development projects, and for bringing the party into the state due to which the people of Gorakhpur could experience what Independence felt like. UP CM Yogi said, “I remember when we started working around 17-18 years ago, civic authorities filed a case against and many are still trying to do it. The only reason for that was because I started a school for those who did not have money.''

The Uttar Pradesh CM further said, “It brings a smile to my face to compare the situation of the region before 2017 and now, when people did not even have the right to choose their representative. Before 2017, people here would not get any benefits from the government schemes. Schemes for electricity, water, school or education, health or food, people couldn’t get the benefits of these schemes. All these houses in front of us, they were all slums and even those were made of mud. They were all “kacha” houses.”

Giving a contrasting image of the pre-BJP era and the current regime, UP CM Adityanath said, “After 2017, with the help of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, every family here has their own pakka house, they get their own electricity, they get their ration, they get water and they all received the land that belonged to them in the first place. Everyone received their pensions, if they’re into farming, they got more benefits due to the ownership of the land, received their own ration, benefits for health, toilets.”

CM Yogi: There’s a total difference between pre-2017 and now

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister finally said, “There’s a complete transformation, everything is available here now and this is the true meaning of Independence. PM Modi has ensured that people get their share of benefits and we as a party ensure that it's all delivered smoothly.” UP CM Yogi Adityanath also said on Monday that his BJP government is still solving problems in the state and has launched an offensive against the mafias and rioters. He said that due to the strict policing system, the goons have forgotten hooliganism and the mafias have left the state.

Image: PTI