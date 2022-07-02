With PM Modi's Telangana Visit, BJP Claims Countdown For TRS Has Begun; 'clocks Installed'

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Telangana, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has claimed that the countdown for the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government has begun and 522 days are left before they are voted out of power. Speaking to the media, BJP general Secretary Tarun Chugh remarked that the party has installed clocks at every BJP office to mark the end of TRS' 'misrule'.

"At 6.30 pm July 3, PM Modi will arrive at Parade Ground where a massive rally and public speech are organized...These three days will be influencing, wherein people will turn in favour of BJP," he said, adding that his speech would mark 'a new beginning, a beginning of change, the beginning of the formation of BJP government in Telangana.'

"A countdown has begun for the misrule of the TRS government. Only 522 days are left for the KCR government in Telangana. We have also installed clocks at every BJP office across the state that it is counting every remaining second of the TRS government," Chugh stated.

Chugh, who is BJP in-charge of Telangana, revealed that BJP activists from every booth in the state would attend the public meeting along with National leaders, CMs, and other leaders who will visit the 119 constituencies in the state. The BJP leader stated that the 'culture of Telangana' will be showcased in the party's national executive meeting.

KCR refuses to receive PM Modi for 3rd time

Meanwhile, in a related development, breaching the protocol for the third time, Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao decided against receiving PM Narendra Modi on his arrival at the Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad on Saturday. Instead, he has deputed Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, who holds the portfolios of Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Dairy Development and Cinematography, to receive the PM when he lands at 2.55 pm and see him off two days later. During PM Modi's last two visits to the state also, KCR avoided welcoming him at the airport amid the growing animosity between TRS and BJP.

Interestingly, the TRS supremo has confirmed that he will receive the opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha at the same airport when he lands at 11 am. The former is also scheduled to host a lunch in honour of Sinha, a BJP leader who jumped ship to TMC.