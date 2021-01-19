With Veteran Leader Ahmed Patel's Death, Cracks Seem To Have Appeared In Gujarat Congress

After the demise of veteran leader Ahmed Patel, infighting in the Gujarat unit of Congress has come to the fore. With just a month left for the local body elections, cracks seem to have developed in the party. The infighting within the Congress party became apparent after the president of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress committee Amit Chavda offered to resign from his post, not just once but three times in a row.

BJP leader Bharat Pandya targeting the Congress said that in the absence of effective leadership, the party lacks direction.

"Although it's an internal issue of Congress , but now it's evident. From Delhi to Gujarat, the party has always been working in the absence of a leader and lacks direction, public agenda. Party president and Rahul Gandhi never attends the foundation day of the Congress and they never address their workers"

Bharat Pandya on Ahmed Patel

"Even when Ahmad Patel was there, the Congress would have lost the elections and now that he is no more, the Congress will still lose. But in the context of Congress losing a veteran leader, the effect will be seen on the party."

Ahmed Patel, a backroom strategist was always a Congress's go-to man and held a steel grip over the party affairs. He played a powerful, pivotal, but low-profile, role in the Congress at the national level for decades. Ever since his demise, the Congress party has been struggling for leadership even more than before.

Guajarat Congress leader rection on BJP

One of the Congress leaders said, "Who is doing the politics of horse-trading? BJP is doing it. The biggest problem of BJP is that they do not have their own people, so they want Congress leaders to join their party. As far as the state president Amit Chavda and the leader of our Legislative Assembly Paresh Dhanani is concerned, our national leadership has clearly stated that there are no conflicts within the party. Even I also want to make it clear that changes in politics and organization are a continuous process. At present Congress is focusing over upcoming elections".

The Gujarat Congress has always struggled for strong leadership and after the demise of Ahmed Patel, there seems to be a vacuum. The GPCC president Amit Chavda and the leader of opposition Paresh Dhanani have already resigned 3 to 4 times and they have not yet been given the answer from the Delhi leadership whether their resignation has been accepted or not. As the local body elections will be held in February, Congress is still playing resignation politics.

