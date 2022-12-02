With YouTube Lessons, Assam Mechanic Modifies Maruti Swift As Gift For CM Himanta Sarma

A mechanic from Assam has modified an old Maruti Swift car to gift it to his Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Named Nurul Hoque, the mechanic hails from Karimganj and arrived in Guwahati with the modified vehicle to present it to CM Sarma. The vehicle is a white-coloured, open-roof four-seater which has a steering wheel that resembles that of an aeroplane's.

(Nurul Hoque's modified Swift; Image: ANI)

(Image: ANI)

(Image: ANI)

Hoque revealed that he has been a mechanic for about twenty years and said that he first made a model which resembled the Lamborghini SC20 before starting his work for CM Sarma. The rear-end of his new creation also duplicates the SC20. Speaking to ANI, the mechanic said that he completed the work in four months and it cost him Rs 10 lakh twenty thousand for full modification of the modified Maruti Swift.

Customised a car with YouTube's help

When asked how his motivation behind it, he said, "I have a keen interest in making duplicate models. I want to give different models of cars in Assam. It's not possible but if the people of Assam support me then I will keep delivering new models of luxury cars".

Hoque said that he reached Guwahati at 12:30 am last night to gift the vehicle and revealed that his plan is to deliver more vehicle if he gets more support from the government.

He also revealed that he took the help of YouTube to complete the customisation as he printed out a photo of the original car and modified his Swift accordingly. "I saw it on YouTube and I printed out the picture and completed the car using the picture", he said. When asked about his previous meeting with CM Sarma about the car, Hoque said, "He gave me blessings, he said it is very good".

"He took the keys and drove it around a little. I felt really relieved. I am very happy and I had a strong wish to gift it to the CM and I was successful", he told ANI.