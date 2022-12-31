Withdrawal Of Resignation By MLAs Will Lead To Cordial Environment: Congress In Rajasthan Assembly

The 90 Congress MLAs who submitted their resignation letters to the Rajasthan Assembly Speaker three months ago against any move to make Sachin Pilot the chief minister are likely to withdraw them before the upcoming session, party chief whip Mahesh Joshi indicated on Saturday.

Joshi, however, remained tight-lipped on whether the high command has made it clear that there will be no change in leadership in Rajasthan and Gehlot will continue to be the chief minister of the state, where elections are due in 2023.

The 90 MLAs submitted their resignation on September 25 to Speaker CP Joshi while opposing the Congress Legislature Party meeting called to determine Gehlot's successor as chief minister as he was the frontrunner for the post of Congress president. Asked if MLAs will take part in Assembly proceedings if they don't withdraw their resignation, Joshi told reporters, "Several times, people (MLAs) give resignation during the session of the House, but their resignations are not accepted. They also participate in proceedings of the House. So, in this (over 90 MLAs resignation) matter, there is no discrepancy in the situation." He further said, "I also understand that if MLAs are withdrawing their resignation then there will be a good cordial environment." The remarks by the Congress leader, who is among the Gehlot loyalists who had submitted their resignations, come as the Congress government is preparing to present its fifth budget, with the Assembly session likely to start from January 23.

"I am also thinking over it (withdrawing resignation). I am also among everyone if everyone is doing it," Joshi said. Opposition BJP accused the Congress of deceiving the people of the state by "pretending" to quit and then taking their resignation back, and said the people will respond to it with their vote in the assembly polls.

A delegation of BJP leaders led by the Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria had also met the Speaker on October 18 and requested him to accept the resignation of Congress MLAs including ministers. Asked if the high command has cleared that there will be no change in leadership in the state, Joshi said, "I am bound by the advisory of the high command. I am not authorised to say anything in this case." He asserted that the Congress is united in the state and its government will bring a people-centric budget than ever before. Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore slammed the Congress MLAs.

"Congress MLAs are deceiving the people of the state by pretending to resign and then taking it back.

"The Congress government, which came to power with just 0.5 percent more votes, now has only 11-12 months left for its tenure. The public will respond to this with their votes in the coming times," Rathore tweeted.

The Congress has 108 members in a 200-member House. It also has the support of Independents and other parties.