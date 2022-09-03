Woman Abused By K'taka BJP MLA Limbavali Alleges Police Inaction; 'Will Fight It Legally'

The woman who was subjected to gross misbehaviour by Karnataka BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali said that she will take legal action in the matter and also alleged that the police didn’t take her complaint for five hours. In another incident of politician hooliganism, MLA Limbavali engaged in uncivil behaviour with the woman who had approached him with her grievance. In the video that emerged showing the MLA’s misconduct, he can also be seen snatching a paper from the woman’s hand.

The video clearly shows the BJP MLA shouting at the woman while onlookers watch. He also threatened the woman with police action.

#BREAKING | BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali misbehaves and assaults a woman when she approached him with her grievances



Watch - https://t.co/bpP5YzJIEV pic.twitter.com/XiJIX44Jqp — Republic (@republic) September 3, 2022

‘I will fight it legally’: Ruth Sagai Mary Ameela

The woman, Ruth Sagai Mary Ameela said that she is a Congress member and the party has also offered her support on the matter. “Police didn't take our complaint for 5 hrs, they made us sit in the station for 5 hrs...I'll fight it legally, I'm a social worker & Congress member. My party came in support of me later.”

Police didn't take our complaint for 5 hrs, they made us sit in the station for 5 hrs...I'll fight it legally, I'm a social worker & Congress member. My party came in support of me later: Ruth Sagai Mary Ameela who was seen being verbally abused by K'tka BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali pic.twitter.com/3XtfBcVLjU — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2022

Compound demolition at the root of the controversy

Authorities from the local administration demolished a compound attached to the house of Ruth Sagai Mary Ameela. She tried to stop the action as the construction was as per the documents, “I'm Ruth Sagai Mary Ameela. I've been in Congress for 8 years now. A compound connected to our home & Rajakaluve was demolished without intimation. I asked officials to stop as it's not encroached as per documents.” Thereafter, the MLA came to her residence at 3 pm and she asked the police to take him away.

Subsequently, Mary Ameela’s husband called her and then she approached the MLA when he misbehaved with her. Moreover, an FIR has also been filed against Mary Ameela, her husband and son. “At 3 pm MLA Limbavali came to our place & abused my husband and asked Police to take him away. Then my husband called me. I went to speak to MLA but his PA and supporters stopped me. He asked his supporters to attack me. Now FIR filed against my husband, son & me.”

MLA’s daughter misbehaves with police

Significantly, MLA Aravind Limbavali's daughter had also misbehaved with the local police officials earlier in June, when she was seen abusing the police officials and also later attacked a journalist for filming the whole incident. The police said that the MLA’s daughter was also booked for rash driving overtaking the police vehicle and violating traffic protocols.

In another incident of politician high-handedness, BJP MLA from Shrikant Tyagi was also arrested for abusing a woman in his building.

Image: Twitter/@ANI