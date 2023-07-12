Woman Slaps MLA During Visit To Haryana's Flood-affected Areas, Ask ‘why Come Now?’

In a viral video, an angry woman in Haryana, who is a victim of the floods followed by torrential rains, can be seen slapping Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) MLA Ishwar Singh in Guhla as he visited the flood-affected areas. "Why have you come now?" the woman asked as she slapped him. Jannayak Janta Party is a part of the ruling alliance in Haryana. The incident reportedly took place in Guhla as MLA Singh was assessing the flood-affected areas.

Reacting to the incident the JJP MLA said, “I won't be taking any legal action against the woman.”

I won't be taking any legal action against the woman. I have forgiven her: JJP MLA Ishwar Singh https://t.co/hSLNYhI1OQ — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2023

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar made an aerial survey of the districts impacted by the three days of nonstop rainfall on Wednesday and announced 4 lakh ex-gratia payment to the families of those who lost their lives in rain-related accidents.From some of the impacted districts, at least 10 deaths caused by the rain have been reported.

CM Khattar said that while individuals have been relocated to safety, food, water tankers, and animal feed are being sent to the affected districts. He said that Yamunanagar, Kaithal, Panipat, and Panchkula districts were badly affected after the heavy rainfall adding that Ambala was the worst-hit.

Bhupinder Singh Hooda, the former chief minister, also evaluated the situation of the places affected by torrential rain and said that the government must act like it is at war in order to assist people who are in need. The Congress representative criticised the BJP-JJP government in the state and claimed that if it had taken preventative action on time, the residents wouldn't face such difficulties.