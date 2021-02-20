Women Activist Pramila Nesargi Slams Congress Leader's Remark Against Kangana Ranaut

Former MP Minister Sukhdev Panse has received flak from women's rights activist and lawyer Pramila Nesargi for his derogatory comments on Kangana Ranaut. Panse had allegedly called the actor 'nachne gaane waali' on Friday. Speaking to Republic TV on Saturday, Pramila Nesargi hit out at Panse for his remarks. Nesargi stated that Panse's remarks towards Kangana Ranaut clearly speak of his culture.

"It speaks of his culture and I don't know where he learned it. Will he talk about his own mother and sister like that?" said Pramila Nesargi.

Nesargi further said that Panse does not have any respect for women or their dignity. Referring to Article 14 of the Indian Constitution, Nesargi further condemned the former minister's remarks and stated that leaders like him should not be recommended or encouraged in any manner.

Kangana Ranaut replies to Sukhdev Panse

Meanwhile, Kangana has slammed Sukhdev Panse following his offensive remarks. Replying to Panse, Kangana stated that she refused to perform in any item songs. She further wrote, "I refused to do big hero (Khan /Kumar) films which made entire Bullywoodiya gang men +women against me. I am a Rajput woman I don’t shake a** I break bones." [sic]

Whoever this fool is does he know I am no Deepika Katrina or Alia.... I am the only one who refused to do item numbers, refused to do big hero ( Khan /Kumar) films which made entire Bullywoodiya gang men +women against me. I am a Rajput woman I don’t shake ass I break bones. https://t.co/6mBxxfVL1e — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 19, 2021

