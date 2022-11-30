Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan expressed her anguish after Hyderabad witnessed high-voltage drama wherein YSR Telangana Party president YS Sharmila was arrested during her 'Praja Prasthanam' Padayatra (foot march) in the state against CM KCR on Tuesday.

Telangana Guv expresses concern over YS Sharmila's arrest

Taking to Twitter, Governor Tamilisai stated that the visuals of towing away Sharmila's car while she was sitting inside were disturbing as she expressed her concern over the way leader was arrested citing her safety and health condition. She asserted that women leaders and cadres need to be treated in a more dignified and respectful way irrespective of any political ideology as well as background.

"The visuals of towing away of YS Sharmila's car, when she was inside the car, were disturbing. Whatever may be the political background or ideology women leaders need to be treated in a more dignified and respectful way. Women cadres & women leaders need to be treated in a more dignified and respectful way in such situations".

Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan stated that whatever may be the political background or ideology women leaders need to be treated in a more dignified and respectful way.



Women cadres & women leaders need to be treated in a more dignified & respectfull way in such situations.



3/n — Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (@DrTamilisaiGuv) November 29, 2022

Earlier, Telangana Governor had accused the KCR-led state government of discriminating against her as a woman governor and said it has no respect for the gubernatorial post.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Governor Soundararajan said, "Till I acquired the post of Governor in Telangana. No female ministers were present in the cabinet. The entire council of Ministers was occupied by only men. However, on the day of the oath ceremony, in the evening, two lady ministers in the cabinet were elected. The state government does not want a lady to be in a constitutional post. The KCR-led Telangana government is discriminating because I am a woman," the Governor said.

YS Sharmila arrested during her march

In a big development, the YSR Telangana Party president and sister of Andhra Pradesh Cheif Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, YS Sharmila, was arrested on Monday while she was on her 'Praja Prasthanam' padayatra near Lingagiri village under Chennaraopeta Mandal in Telangana's Warangal district. She was arrested following the 'complaints' by the ruling TRS leaders. Notably, the personal caravan, which she was using to rest during her padayatra was also attacked.

Sharing the video of the burning caravan, the YSR Telanagana Party took to Twitter and wrote, "TRS goons attack on Padayatra: Followers of MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy burnt the bus where YS Sharmila was staying, big accident missed due to absence of YS Sharmila in the bus and people and party lines are angry about the killing of TRS goons." A local court late on Tuesday night granted bail to Sharmila.