Inspired by the protesters of Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, women in large numbers took to streets in Madanpura in Mumbai to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR), and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC). The protests continued through wee hours on Monday with women raising slogans like "We all are one" and "Azadi" despite the best efforts of the police to convince people to cooperate.