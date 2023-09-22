Union Minister Smriti Irani expressed her emotions on the historic day of passing the women's reservation bill in parliament. “A moment of jubilation, personal satisfaction,” she said while speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network.

I started as an office bearer because of the reservation BJP gave to women: Smriti Irani tells Arnab

My own political journey began in the BJP as an office bearer because of the reservation the BJP gave to women in the organisation when the party president was Rajnath Singh ji: Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani



September 21, 2023

Irani recalled the women leaders who championed the cause asserting that, “Many of the women who championed this cause are women who are not amongst us today. Sushma Swaraj Ji was behemoth in fact many a times defiant in her pursuit of reservation for women. We saw Sumitra Mahajan who again repeatedly won from her constituency over 6 to 7 times but recognised that women specially who come from economically and socially challenged backgrounds needed that additional support and hence demanded the reservation.”

The women and child development minister expressed gratitude towards Balasaheb Apte who gave the BJP leader the “strength.”

“It is indeed a day for me to recognise and remember Balaapte ji somebody who gave me great personal strength and my own political journey began in the BJP as an office bearer because of the reservation the BJP gave to women in the organisation when the party president was Rajnath Singh ji, the committee member Kiren Rijiju and most importantly Narendra Modi was in the organisation when the BJP passed the national resolution demanding that we do this within our organisation and support the women's reservation bill and last but not the least it is the day to remember the contribution of Atal Bihari Vajpayee,” she said.

"I think there's an anomaly in the saying that the bill was pending for 27 years but it was pending from the time when our nation got independence,” she said.

Smriti Irani answers Opposition as to why not 2024

Irani hit out at the previous Congress government for "allowing the bill to lapse” and suggested that people should look up article 82. She was reponding to Congress' allegations as to why the bill was not being implemented from 2024.

"Viewers should look up Article 82 where you'll get all the understanding. I think either the Gandhi family has not read the constitution or have fallen back on their old practices of not adhering to constitutional provisions,” she said.

“Iss baar Modi sarkaar (this time the Modi govt). The Gandhi family need not worry where we fight from but they need to worry whether they will win or not. And the country says they will definitely not,” she added.