Women’s Reservation Bill A ‘jumla’ By BJP: Kharge In Chhattisgarh

The women’s reservation bill is a “jumla” (empty promise) as the BJP thinks people vote for it and forget the promises made by the party after some time, said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday. The bill won't be implemented till 2034, he claimed.

Addressing an event in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, Kharge said the BJP could not do in 15 years what the ruling Congress has done in 5 years in the state.

“The BJP must be surprised to see the welfare works done by the Congress government in the interest of farmers, labourers, women and children in Chhattisgarh,” he said.

The women’s reservation bill, which was recently passed in Parliament, is not a new thing as former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi had brought the 73rd and 74th amendments to the Constitution to ensure reservation for women in panchayat bodies, he said.

“The women’s reservation bill is also a ‘jumla’ as they (BJP) think people vote for them and forget promises made by them after some time,” he said. The bill, aimed at reserving one-third of the seats in Lok Sabha and state assemblies, won't be implemented till 2034, he claimed.

He said the Congress wants a census of other backward classes (OBCs) as it will provide detailed information, on the basis of which welfare programmes can be launched.

“We have also said in Parliament that OBCs should get quota within the women’s reservation bill,” he said.

Kharge said the BJP has been destroying the poor and encouraging the rich. Five per cent of the people have 62 per cent of the country’s assets, while 50 per cent of people possess only 3 per cent of assets, claimed the Congress leader.

He also accused the BJP of trying to destroy the Constitution and replace it with another one.

People have to support the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi to save the Constitution and democracy in the country, he said.