'Won't Apologise': Congress' Satish Jarkiholi Stay Defiant Over 'Hindu Is Persian' Remark

After Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee working president Satish Jarkiholi stoked a row claiming that 'Hindu' is not an Indian word but a Persian word, the leader on Tuesday said that he won't apologise and will step down if he is proven wrong.

Speaking to the media in Belagavi over his 'Hindu' word controversy, Satish Jarkiholi said, "It is not an issue. Some people are making it an issue. What I have said regarding the ‘Hindu’ word is not my own remark. Many historians and writers have written about it. The word ‘Hindu’ came from the Persian language."

Adding further he said, "We work for everyone. Hindu, Muslim and Jain, we work for everyone. I am not sitting here to condemn anyone... I am a social worker. I know my responsibility."

Belagavi | "Let everyone prove I’m wrong. If I am wrong, I’ll resign as MLA and not just apologise for my statement," said Satish Jarkiholi, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee working president https://t.co/Cfq17AjP5Y pic.twitter.com/Jykp16gG7p — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2022

"Let everyone prove I’m wrong. If I am wrong, I’ll resign as an MLA and not just apologise for my statement," the Congress leader said.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier while speaking at an event, Jarkiholi claimed that upon knowing the meaning of the Hindu word one would get ashamed and stated that there should be a discussion on it. "How is the Hindu word yours? It is Persian. When you will know the meaning of the word you will be ashamed. There should be a discussion on it," Jarkiholi was heard saying in the clip.

'I condemn Satish Jarkiholi's statement': DK Shivakumar

On Tuesday, Congress Karnataka chief DK Shivakumar condemned the statement given by his party leader Jahkiholi. "I condemn Satish Jarkiholi's statement on the 'Hindu' word and Hindus. Congress doesn't agree with his statement. Congress party respects the sovereignty and secularity of India and we stand by it. I don't know which dictionary Satish Jarkiholi is referring to. I'm also a Hindu and have been born and brought up here in Karnataka. We call this motherland and we should respect it. We have ordered Satish Jarkiholi to issue a clarification on this," DK Shivakumar said.

"Satish Jarkiholi's statement is his personal opinion and not the Congress party's opinion, we will ask for his explanation on the same. Congress Party supports all religions and does not agree with his statement," Shivakumar told ANI.

Speaking to reporters, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai slammed the Congress party over Satish Jarkiholi's remark and said, "They make statements with half knowledge to appease voters of one community and dream to get minority votes. This is anti-national and everyone should condemn it. Is Rahul Gandhi and Siddaramaiah's silence endorsing Satish's statements?"