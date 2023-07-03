'Won't Be Surprised If Supriya Sule...': Raj Thackeray Stunned By NCP Coup

A day after hectic parleys were held after an extraordinary development in Maharashtra politics, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray sparked controversy with a comment over the latest shake-up in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

This comes after the big Sunday shocker which saw NCP leader Ajit Pawar taking oath as a Deputy CM of Maharashtra in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it ceremony and pledged the support of 40 MLAs from NCP to the NDA government in Maharashtra. Ajit Pawar later staked claim over the NCP and its symbol, triggering a procedural and legal tug of war.

Raj Thackeray surprised by Sharad Pawar loyalists joining Ajit Pawar's coup

One person who has been watching very closely is Raj Thackeray, who has made an observation for the second consecutive day. Addressing the media this time at his home in Mumbai's Dadar, the MNS chief opined the developments taking place in Maharashtra politics over the past 2.5 years are getting murkier.

"What has happened in Maharashtra is a political drama of Pawar. In Today's time, it's unknown who is an enemy of whom. People like Dilip Walse Patil and Chhagan Bhujwal and joining hands with the Sena is not normal. I'll not be surprised if Supriya Sule gets a cabinet post," he said. Dilip Walse Patil had been the Home Minister in the final months of the MVA government, after Anil Deshmukh had resigned from his post following allegations of corruption which eventually led to his arrest by ED. Chhagan Bhujwal, likewise, had been a key leader in the NCP which he had joined after initially starting off with the Shiv Sena. Praful Patel similarly has long relations with Sharad Pawar.

When asked about the posters put up by his supporters asking for the unity of both the Thackeray brothers (Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray) around Shiv Sena Bhawan, he said, "I will speak about it during my future program at my tour in Maharashtra."

Earlier, Raj Thackeray's theory on BJP and Eknath Shinde

Earlier, Raj Thackeray had tweeted that he is heartbroken seeing the politics in Maharashtra after the induction of NCP legislators in the Eknath Shinde-led alliance government.

"The first team from the NCP camp has left to gain power, and the remaining team will join in soon. The state BJP was not happy with the unnecessary importance given to Eknath Shinde, and they have found a way to counter him. I am heartbroken to see how politics is playing out in Maharashtra, a state that provided direction to India," the MNS chief said.

आज महाराष्ट्राचा सिंहासन सिनेमातील शेवटच्या दृश्यातील ‘दिगू टिपणीस’ झाला .



उद्धव ठाकरेंचं ओझं शरद पवारांना उतरवायचं होतं, त्याचा पहिला अंक आज पार पडला. पवारांची (राष्ट्रवादीची) पहिली टीम सत्तेच्या दिशेने रवाना झाली, यथावकाश दुसरी पण सत्तेच्या सोपानासाठी रुजू होईलच !



तसंही… — Raj Thackeray (@RajThackeray) July 2, 2023

Raj Thackeray has plenty of first-hand experience of the squabbles of family-run political parties. He had quit the Shiv Sena and founded the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena after Balasaheb Thackeray had sided with his son Uddhav as his political heir. Raj Thackeray, who is the late Balasaheb's nephew, was regarded in many quarters as being more naturally suited to follow in his footsteps. Whether its his MNS workers fashioning him as 'Hindu Hriday Samrat' like Balasaheb, or Raj Thackeray himself using old clips of the Shiv Sena founder to make a political point, the likeness remains a recurring theme in Raj Thackeray's politics.

A number of key elections, ranging from municipality elections to the Lok Sabha polls to the Assembly elections are due to be held in Maharashtra in the next 400 days.