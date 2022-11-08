Last Updated:

'Won't Be Tolerated': Maharashtra DyCM Fadnavis On Jitendra Awhad's Assault On Movie-goers

Jitendra Awhad & his supporters on Monday allegedly stalled the night screening of the movie at a multiplex in Thane. His supporters also thrashed the audience.

Kamal Joshi

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday condemned the hooliganism of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Awhad and his supporters after they forcefully stopped the screen of a Marathi Movi and thrashed a cinemagoer and said that action will be taken.

Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis said, "Entering a movie theatre and beating up moviegoers will not be tolerated. Action will be taken against the (alleged) perpetrators, the state home minister said. People are permitted to register their opposition in a democratic way. I have not seen the movie and I am not aware of the controversy."

BJP's Maharashtra women's wing chief Chitra Wagh has also hit out at Awhad for his unruly behaviour. "If Awhad has not realised that he is no longer in power, the law should make him realise it," she said.

NCP's Jitendra Awhad & his goons barge into Multiplex, stop the film, assault viewers

Former Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) minister Jitendra Awhad and his supporters on Monday allegedly stalled the night screening of the movie at a multiplex in Thane. His supporters also thrashed the audience. 

A video of the incident shows the NCP leader doing some damage control. He allegedly tried to offer some money to a person who was beaten by his supporter. "I won't take it", the person whose shirt was torn-off told Awhad. "It's not about the movie. I came to watch the movie after two years," the victim added. But before he could speak more, the ex-cabinet minister told him to 'be silent' by putting a finger on his lips.

Meanwhile, NCP has remained tight-lipped on its party neta's disorderliness. NCP Maharashtra President Jayant Patil skirted the question on Awhad and instead said that facts in the Marathi movie 'Har Har Mahadev', based on the life of legendary warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, are distorted.

