'Won't Bow Down': Manish Sisodia Claims BJP Told Him To 'split AAP And Join Party'

Under the scanner in the Delhi liquor scam, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claimed that he had received an offer from BJP to split AAP and join the party. Taking to Twitter on Monday, he added that the saffron party had promised that the CBI and ED cases against him will be closed if he accepts this offer. However, the senior AAP leader stressed, "My reply to BJP - I am a Rajput, a descendant of Maharana Pratap. I will cut off my head but will not bow down in front of the corrupt conspirators. All the cases against me are false. Do whatever you want to do".

मेरे पास भाजपा का संदेश आया है- “आप” तोड़कर भाजपा में आ जाओ, सारे CBI ED के केस बंद करवा देंगे



मेरा भाजपा को जवाब- मैं महाराणा प्रताप का वंशज हूँ, राजपूत हूँ। सर कटा लूँगा लेकिन भ्रष्टाचारियो-षड्यंत्रकारियोंके सामने झुकूँगा नहीं। मेरे ख़िलाफ़ सारे केस झूठे हैं।जो करना है कर लो — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 22, 2022

The Delhi liquor scam

In July, Delhi LG VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the Arvind Kejriwal-led government's excise policy for 2020-21. He based his recommendation on the Chief Secretary's report submitted in July which held that the policy prima facie violated the GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009, and Delhi Excise Rules-2010. Implemented on November 17, this policy entailed retail licenses being given to private bidders for 849 vends across the city divided into 32 zones.

However, many liquor stores failed to open for being located in the non-confirming areas of Delhi and they were sealed by the respective Municipal Corporation. Reportedly, there were ''deliberate and gross procedural lapses'' to provide post tender ''undue benefits to liquor licensees''. The Excise department's decision to waive nearly Rs.144 crore due from liquor vend owners has also come under the scanner. On August 19, the CBI conducted a raid at 31 locations including Manish Sisodia's official residence in the national capital.