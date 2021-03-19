'Won't Fight WB Polls; BJP Announced My Name Without Consent': Shikha Mitra Makes U-turn

Shortly after the BJP released its second list of candidates for the West Bengal elections on Thursday, the party's Chowringhee candidate said her name was announced without consent. Shikha Mitra, wife of late Congress leader Somen Mitra said she will not contest the elections starting March 27 and also downplayed speculations of her joining the BJP.

Following her meeting with BJP leader and family friend Suvendu Adhikari last week, there were rumours of Mitra joining the party. Earlier, she had accused the incumbent Bengal Congress president, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, of sidelining her and son Rohan Mitra. She claimed that state leadership was compromising with the core ideology of the Congress.

Suvendu offers Shikha Mitra BJP ticket

Following her open rebellion against the party, Adhikari requested Mitra to join the BJP and assured her of a ticket for the Bengal Assembly polls. The former TMC MLA, however, said she wants to speak to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi before taking any decision. Her son, Rohan Mitra is the general secretary of the state Congress unit.

The BJP on Thursday announced the names of 148 candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in West Bengal, including Shikha Mitra, the party's vice-president Mukul Roy, and its former state unit head Rahul Sinha. Meanwhile, the ruling Trinamool Congress took stinging jibes at the BJP over the blunder.

"Every time BJP announces a list of candidates for #BengalElections2021 you can make an omelet. So much egg on their face,'' senior TMC leader Derek O'Brien tweeted.

Elections for the 294-seat West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases, with the first phase on March 27 and the last on April 29. The results will be announced on May 2.