Won't Let India Become Pakistan Or Taliban: CM Mamata Banerjee Ahead Of Bhabanipur Bypoll

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that she will not allow the country to turn into Pakistan or Taliban. While alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has claimed the Bhabanipur constituency, from where the Bengal CM is fighting the upcoming bypolls, Mamata Banerjee said that the saffron party will turn this constituency into Pakistan if TMC wins. The TMC supremo further accused BJP of practising divisive politics.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said, "I don't like the policies and politics of the BJP. They only follow the politics of dividing people into religious lines. In Nandigram, they had said it would become Pakistan (if the TMC wins). In Bhabanipur too, they are saying it will turn into Pakistan. This is shameful."

CM Mamata: 'I want my country to be strong'

Bhabanipur bypolls are crucial because the West Bengal CM had lost to her aide-turned rival BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram during the Assembly polls held earlier this year. She must win this by-poll to retain her Chief Minister's post.

While speaking to voters in the Bhabanipur constituency, Banerjee said that she wants her country to be strong. Speaking further she said that she will protect her motherland with all her might. "We don't want India to become another Taliban (ruled state). I will never allow my country to turn into Pakistan," the Chief Minister added.

Attacking BJP for taking exception to her recent visit to a mosque in the area, the Bengal CM said that the saffron party has a problem with her visiting a Gurudwara too. She said, "I have visited a mosque; I have visited a Gurudwara also, and the BJP has a problem with both. I don't bring religion into politics, unlike the BJP leaders who only understand the language of divisive politics."

Talking about the sizeable Hindi-speaking population of the Bhabanipur constituency, the TMC supremo said that she would always stand by them through thick and thin. Remarking that she never differentiate among communities, she said that it is the BJP, which destroys brotherhood and social fabric among communities.

"I was the first to oppose demonetisation. I know the kind of harassment the business community has gone through during demonetisation. I used to regularly visit Burrabazar (the business hub of Kolkata) and talk to the business community members," she added.

(With inputs from PTI)

(Image: AP, PTI)