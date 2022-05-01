'Won't Listen To Anyone After May 4': Raj Thackeray Reiterates Ultimatum On Loudspeaker

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) supremo Raj Thackeray raked up the loudspeaker issue on Sunday during his much-awaited Aurangabad rally. Thackeray stated that loudspeaker is not a religious issue, but a social issue. He asked if the loudspeakers can be removed from Uttar Pradesh, then why not from Maharashtra. Repeating his ultimatum to the MVA administration, Raj Thackeray stressed that loudspeakers in mosques need to be brought down and in temples as well. Reiterating his warning on the use of loudspeakers at mosques, Thackeray said if the loudspeakers are not removed on May 3, then MNS will play Hanuman Chalisa with double volume from May 4.

'Hanuman Chalisa will be played with double volume after May 4': Raj Thackeray warns

"Anytime I raise the issue of loudspeakers, is it a sudden issue then what it should not be addressed? It is a social issue, not a religious one. But if you give it religious colour then we will respond to it in religious mode only. If loudspeakers can be brought in Uttar Pradesh then why not in Maharashtra? Nobody has permission for the usage of loudspeakers in the Mosques. Everyone should have equal religious rights. Loudspeakers in mosques need to be brought down; even temples will take down loudspeakers", he said. "Note the date, today is May 1st, tomorrow is the 2nd and on the 3rd of May, there will be Eid Celebrations. We will not listen from May 4. I request everyone, wherever there will be loudspeakers, Hanuman Chalisa will be played with double volume", warned Raj Thackeray.

Loudspeaker row

Raj Thackeray had earlier put forth an ultimatum for the removal of loudspeakers from mosques during his massive rally in Thane on April 12. Opining that the loudspeaker row is not a religious but a social issue, he said, "I want to tell the state government, we will not go back on this subject, do whatever you want to do." Defending his remarks on April 17, the MNS chief told reporters, "We don’t want riots. No one has opposed the offering of prayers. But if you (Muslims) do it on loudspeaker, then we will also use loudspeakers. Muslims should understand that religion isn't bigger than the law."

A day later, it was decided that permission for the use of loudspeakers at any religious place will be mandatory from May 3. After chairing an all-party meeting on the issue on Monday, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil revealed that the state government will hold discussions with the Centre to resolve the impasse.

(Image: REPUBLICWORLD/REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)