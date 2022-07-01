'Won't Speak Against Uddhav Thackeray, Misunderstandings Will Be Sorted': Deepak Kesarkar

As the rebel Eknath Shinde camp formed a new Maharashtra government, MLA Deepak Kesarkar addressed a press conference on Friday and claimed that all the misunderstandings will be soon sorted out. He refrained from speaking anything against Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, stating that he is a leader with a big reputation. When the right time comes, the party will talk to him, added Kesarkar.

Uddhav Thackeray is a big stature leader and we won’t speak against him. We will speak to him at the right time. All the misunderstandings will be sorted out: Maharashtra Shiv Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar, in Goa pic.twitter.com/OFjCJITUYR — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2022

'CM Shinde will stand with farmers': Deepak Kesarkar

Earlier in the day, Deepak Kesarkar said that CM Shinde has taken up a resolution to make Maharashtra free of farmer suicides.

"Eknath Shinde has taken this resolution that we will make Maharashtra free from farmer suicides. This will be our mission for the betterment of the state. He will stand with farmers and provide them support. We will make reforms as a large part of Maharashtra is dependent on agriculture," said Deepak Kesarkar.

He further stated, "There was a question about Maharashtra's leadership. Now there's a Chief Minister who actually works and can go to any corner of the state. There is a Deputy CM who, despite being a former Chief Minister, didn't hesitate on taking the post of Deputy CM. Both of them have such knowledge and determination that if they come together, they can change Maharashtra. Our battle is not for us, but for the betterment of Maharashtra."

Eknath Shinde takes oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister

Days after launching a rebellion against the ruling MVA government in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Thursday took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra while BJP leader and former CM Devendra Fadnavis was announced his deputy. Both of them were administered the oath of office by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at the Raj Bhavan in South Mumbai, less than 24 hours after the collapse of Uddhav Thackeray's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

A four-time MLA, Shinde began oath-taking by paying tributes to late Shiv Sena leaders Bal Thackeray and Anand Dighe, his political mentor in the Thane district. Fadnavis had earlier announced that he would stay out of the government, however, after BJP high command's call, the 51-year-old leader ‘agreed’ to take over as the Deputy Chief Minister.

In October 2019, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won the Maharashtra Assembly elections, retaining power in the state. However, following a disagreement over the Chief Minister's post, the two parties separated. While the Sena formed the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress, the BJP was left in the Opposition as the single-largest party in the state assembly.

Image: ANI