Word 'Hindu' Is Persian, Meaning Will Make You Feel Ashamed: Congress Neta Sparks Mega Row

An Indian National Congress leader from Karnataka stoked a row after he claimed that 'Hindu' is not an Indian word but a Persian word. The video of the Working President of KPCC and MLA Satish Jarkiholi has been widely shared on the internet.

Speaking at an event, Jarkiholi claimed that upon knowing the meaning of the Hindu word one would get ashamed and stated that there should be a discussion on it.

"How is the Hindu word yours? It is Persian. When you will know the meaning of the word you will be ashamed. There should be a discussion on it," Jarkiholi was heard saying in the clip.

Reacting to the development, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson S Prakash said that it is the habit of Congress to insult Hindus. He also asked the grand old party if this is their official stand.

"It is very unfortunate. I don't know what one would gain by making such a statement. He (Jarkiholi) is a staunch supporter of Siddaramaiah. It is the habit of Congress to insult Hindus time and again. Siddaramaiah has also mastered this strategy. I want to know from COngress whether this is their official stand or else they should take action against Jarkiholi," Prakash said.

Janata Dal (Secular) leader Tanveer Ahmed claimed that the careless statement from the Congress leader is uncalled for. He also claimed that there could be BJP's hand in it.

"There are two aspects to it. One that it is a careless statement. The second is this you really need to ask was the statement made by him or somebody from an external hand sitting in BJP and CBI and ED asking him to do it," Ahmed said.